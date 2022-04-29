Hickory's SALT Block has something special for everyone: art, science, and more

You name it, and you can likely find it at Hickory's SALT Block

Hickory's SALT Block is home to: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council and Western Piedmont Symphony.

The cultural arts complex, opened in 1986, and is one of the few places in the United States at which you can experience Sciences, Arts, and Literature Together on one Block. The main building(s) of the SALT Block are as special as the events that take place there: in all, there's a total of four buildings on the Block. The oldest (built in 1924) is the Arts and Science Center (formerly Claremont High School and Hickory High School).

When it comes to art Jon Carfagno, Executive Director of The Hickory Museum of Art tells us the art museum in the SALT Block is North Carolina's second oldest but most innovative art museum. Now through May 15th The Hickory Museum of Art is showcasing the work of Mo Willems, and in the year ahead - they plan to transform the space into an underwater art experience.

Something else you can experience at the SALT Block is The Catawba Science Center. From a special one of a kind stingray experience, to a tornado simulator, they have all kinds of hands-on exhibits, where kids and adults can learn about how the body works, where our food comes from, and also learn about nature outside.

Two special events they have coming up soon are: a Kentucky Derby Party on the lawn at the SALT Block, and on Mother's Day this year the Science Center, will kickoff the opening of the "Flutter-by Butterfly Habitat."