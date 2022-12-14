CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking child safety, this holiday season and the hidden dangers of winter coats and car seats. Here to answer parents questions of car seat safety is Sarah Tilton from Britax Child Safety.

If parents have questions about how their child fits in in their car seat or would like to have a certified technician check their car seat installation, they should attend our FREE Car Seat Check event. The FREE Car Seat check event is this afternoon, December 14th from 4 to 7pm at the Flint Hill Fire Department, on 19-50 Highway 21 Bypass in Fort Mill - South Carolina.