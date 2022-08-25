High School students the Scale program is for you

If you are a student or have a student who is looking to get some experience before college or entering the workforce... this is for you. Scott Clark Toyota has a scale internship program and here to tell us all the details are Rod Goodall and Kaitlyn Klaas. The Scott Clark Accelerator for Leadership and Education program is in full effect. This program helps students succeed by providing an immersive internship experience within Scott Clark Toyota. Students gain access to a robust network of relationships within our dealership and will learn transferable skill sets in digital, social media, and traditional marketing. Skills like graphic design, video production marketing etc… Additionally, through this program students will explore entrepreneurship, management, accounting, automotive technical service, sales, and finance. The exploration and exposure will take place within our dealership, non-profit partners, and media/marketing agencies. The result of successful completion of SCALE will transfer directly to workforce employment and/or post-secondary education. The program is available for junior and seniors in high school. To find out more about this awesome opportunity visit ScottClarkScale.com