High Yield Accounts will save you $$

High Yield accounts have many benefits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bernadette Joy is Charlotte's money coach who paid off $300,000 of debt in 3 years, invested for early retirement and now helps local women get control of their financial futures. Today she is talking to us about the one account everyone should open in 2023.

"Everyone needs a High Yield Account" says Joy. A high-yield savings account is an easy to open savings account that are 10 times greater than regular savings accounts with all the same benefits. Right now we are seeing the rates are between 3-5%, which are the highest we've seen in a while. With a high-yield savings account, you'll earn more interest on your savings over time with no risk as they are insured up to $250,000. There are many benefits to owning a High yield account.

First - High Yield Accounts compound daily

Most high-yield savings accounts have daily compounding. This means that every day, you're earning interest on your money, though most banks only deposit that interest into your account once a month. Over the long run, this leads to more cash for you than you'd get if the savings account compounded monthly.

Second - High Yield Accounts have little to no fees

High-yield savings accounts are almost exclusively available through online banks. These banks don't have branches and that makes their overhead costs much lower than brick-and-mortar banks' costs. Online banks are able to offer more competitive interest rates to customers and charge fewer fees.

Third - High Yield Accounts are great for Emergencies

High-yield savings accounts keep your funds within easy reach, so it isn't too difficult to access them when you need to. They're also a great place to save money for things like future trips or saving up to buy a house. Keeping your money here will let it earn some interest while shielding it from the ups and downs of things like the stock market.