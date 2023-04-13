HIIT Workout with Planet Fitness

3 Exercises to get cardio up and relieve stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you ate one too many chocolate easter bunnies and are feeling down help is on the way! Trainer Darius Avery joins us today from Planet Fitness with a quick HIIT workout. The Planet Fitness Easter workout is a HIIT workout that can be done in-studio or at a Planet Fitness location.

We have 3 exercises to get your body moving and your cardio up. High Intensity Interval Training is popular in not only losing weight but maintaining fitness and health. HIIT workouts are also known to help relieve the stress and anxiety we face. “There actual science behind the endorphins that are release when working out “ says Avery. All the exercises can be done for 30 seconds with a 15 second respite in between.

Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Dumbbell Squats Overhead Press - Grab your manageable set of dumbbell , place the at shoulder level with elbows tucked at your waist. Squat down and on the way up press the dumbbells to the sky. Repeat this exe4rcise for 30 seconds or you can do 10 – 15 repetitions.

Exercise 2: Mountain Climbers – get into a plank position and drive one knee at a time towards your chest. Alternate knees. It’s important to develop a good rhythm. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Exercise 3: Dumbbell Row Push Ups – put the weights in hand in a push up position. Drop chest to the ground push up and row the weight to the arm pit. Alternate sides with each push up.