H.I.I.T workouts are perfect if you're short on time

Certified Personal Trainer Lynn Fernandez walks us through the workout

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What is the number one reason people don't exercise? Time! The most common reason people give for not exercising is that they simply do not have the time for it.

Whether it is due to work, family, children or a combination of these, you may say that exercise just does not fit into your busy schedule.

Here to help us is Certified Personal Trainer Lynn Fernandez.

The High Intensity Interval Training workout is great for those with not much time in their schedule.

This full body HIIT workout is the perfect home workout with NO equipment needed.

This HIIT workout is low impact and has no jumping, it will get your heart rate up and will help you blast calories while you sweat at home!

You can complete this full body workout anywhere and anytime!

If you don't have a full 20-30 minutes to complete a full workout, try breaking it up during the day when you do have time. For example, complete 2 circuits first thing in the morning and then complete 2 more circuits in the evening.

Note : Using a timer set it for 50 seconds of work and 20 seconds of rest. Aim for completing 2 rounds or if you have more time, aim for 4 rounds.

Full Body HIIT exercises include:

Exercise 1: Squat with Alternating Rotation

Squat down and now raise up and rotate right need to left elbow. squat again and rasie up rotating left knee to right elbow. Do this for 50 seconds.

Exercise 2: Lunge Back with Kick R/L

Stand straight feet slightly apart and Lunge right leg back knee almost touching the ground. Now return to starting position and big front kick forward using right leg. Come back to starting position and do the left side. Alternate sides for 50 seconds

Exercise 3: Plank to Alternating Toe Touch

Get into a nice plank position feet spread shoulder width apart. Now reach back with right hand touching left foot. Back to plank position and now alternate Left hand to right foot. To take it up a notch you can add a pushup in in between alternating touches.

Exercise 4: Mountain Climbers 1.2.Hold count

These are fun and great for your core. Cycle a regular mountain climber 1 climb , 2 climb 3rd climb and hold that position for two seconds before returning to original Mountain climbing position. Do these for 50 second count.

You will feel your heart rate increase.