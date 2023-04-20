4 changes in 4 weeks to a healthier body

Liz Hilliard from Hilliard Studio Method shares her tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people look at exercise as a chore, something they dread, like taking out the trash or doing the laundry. But with a simple shift in how you look at it, you can change how you think about exercise and improve your overall health with 4 simple changes over 4 weeks. Partner these 4 tips with a workout you enjoy that incorporates resistance to look and feel your best.

1. Incorporate movement into more of your day. Go on a walk daily even if it’s just around the block to clear your head and encourage more movement. Stand at your desk, computer or while on the phone pace the room. Take the stairs before the elevator and opt to pick up your order rather than have it delivered. Find ways to balance on one leg while you are washing dishes or brushing your teeth.

2. Complete at least 10 pushups a day. Start slow. You don’t have to do them all at once, but once you hit a milestone try to add at least 3 more to the next day.

3. Drink more water. The goal for proper hydration is to drink half your body weight in ounces every day. That’s a simple way to hydrate your body, quench your thirst and glow from the inside out.

4. Eat more protein. To shed weight and see the results of your workout, aim to consume 1 gram of protein per body weight pound. For breakfast add clean protein to your smoothie, enjoy eggs or egg whites with vegetables. Add nuts and lean proteins to your salads and combine complex whole carbohydrates with your vegetables and lean protein for dinner. Eating processed foods can lead to inflammation and hinder the progress we make when we exercise.

