Attorney Shane Smith, explains why legal representation after a crash is important

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Weeks and months after a crash can be a confusing and scary time.

Following a crash people have a lot of questions, one of the big ones: should they hire an attorney?

Attorney Shane Smith explains why hiring an attorney after a crash is important, and can help solve problems and cut down on the worry.