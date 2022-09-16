Hispanic Heritage Festival at Truist Field

Enjoy the beauty of the Latin culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a great time to live in the Queen City.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival is taking over Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Here to tell us more is David Padilla. We are proud to announce the most prolific cultural festival in the history of the Carolinas coming to Charlotte – the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas on Saturday, September 17th, from 3 to 10 pm at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.

Enjoy an immersive experience into the cultures that make up Latin America with local cuisine, traditional live dances, and live music sung by world-renowned artists. This is the first festival in the Carolinas, bringing forward not only the heritage behind Central America but also South America and the Caribbean Latin countries. See performances by artist like Elvis Crespo, La Sonora Dinamita, Dj OSoCity and more. Tickets are available. For the festival, children 8 and under are free for General Admission Seating only. In order for your child 8 years or younger to sit in a Reserved Seat in any of the sections from Sections 106 to 116 for the event, they must have a paid ticket to guarantee that seat. The show will take place rain or shine. For more information visit CharlotteKnights.com.

