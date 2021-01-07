Hit the road this summer

A list of road trips you can take from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer more people are opting for road trips this summer instead of hopping on a plane. Roni Fishkin has a list of great spots you can drive this summer.

First is Nashville which has great food and great music. The famous Grand Ole Opry is back giving live performances and that’s a real treat. And everyone knows about the Country Music Hall of Fame – but a little gem connected to it is the Hatch Show Print museum and tour. The iconic posters are still made there and it’s really fun to go. The brand new Museum of African American Music is amazing.

For a family road trip, Disney World is the first thing people thing of. But there is more the area has to offer. A trip to central florida can include the Space Center – which is wonderful for kids of all ages. Universal has some great new attractions and some good hotel offers right now. And if you are looking for an all-inclusive resort – consider Club Med in Port St Lucie.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited park in the entire US and is a great road trip option.

Another option is Shenandoah National Park…further north in Virginia but also includes a section of the long-distance Appalachian Trail- this is a beautiful place to hike. Its also close to Charlottesville which is considered the gateway to the Park.