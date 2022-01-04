Meet Hits 96.1 newest morning show hosts Miguel and Holly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The newest hosts for Hits 96.1 have arrived in the Queen City! According to the Miguel and Holly Facebook page, The Miguel & Holly Show is about taking responsibility for the energy we bring to the room, the building and the city. We are two friends who have been through a lot of life together, sharing it with you, our listeners (whom we call our family members) and encouraging you to share with us. We've gone through heartbreak, new relationships, marriage, deaths, births, highs and lows together. This show is about our lives and yours, presented honestly and candidly.