Hobby rooms by Closets By Design

This morning we're talking home organization with our friend Laura Van Sickle from Closets By Design. Quality, beauty and commitment are built in the fabric of Closet by Design.Since 1982, we’ve built a reputation of integrity as the industry leader in customer service and total customer satisfaction. From our no obligation in-home consultation, custom tailored designs and the highest quality product construction, our products simply offer the best value in the industry.

Many people over the past couple years have picked up new hobbies but have lacked the space to accommodate them. The problem they are facing is how those hobbies can start to take over the house. They need more space and Closet By Design has the answer… Hobby Closets.

Hobby closets are a place to indulge in sewing, painting, and other activities that enrich our lives. A leader in custom closet installation, Closets by Design can create a space in your home that marries form and function so you always have a place to comfortably sit for hours. Choose from solid color and wood grain options, plus a multitude of accessories to personalize your hobby room. From pull-out baskets to cubbies and organizing slots, we use a variety of design features to make unique spaces where homeowners are free to get creative.

Here are some hobby rooms you may not have thought of:

E-Bourbon room

This space features a sitting area and a shelves full of an array a different kinds of bourbon. Sit back and relax in oasis right in your own home.

Vanity room

This space is able to accommodate many of your personal items. This room features a wedding dress as a focal point in a display case. Not only is this room functional but nice a wonderful space in your home.

Craft and Yoga room

This room can combine a number of things such as crafts and exercising. There is plenty of space for activities like yoga. One can meditate or just enjoy what this hobby room has to offer.