Grillmaster Ernie Adler shows you the simple recipe

HOLIDAY BREAD PUDDING RECIPE

Dice up your bread into cubes (any leftover bread will work), add in some raisins, milk, cinnamon, butter, eggs, vanilla, and rum.

Let it soak for 30 minutes, then bake on 350 degrees for 50 minutes until it sets.

When ready to serve in a pot add some butter, heavy cream, rum, and sugar and make into a sauce. Drizzle onto the individually portioned bread pudding.