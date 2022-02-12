Brunch and a cocktail for the holidays

Yvette Kerns and Rusty Lewter share their recipes for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First up is a Christmas style BLT Frittata. First you'll blend a dozen eggs and a 1/3 cup of heavy cream. Then add a pint of tomatoes, a pound of bacon, and a cup of goat cheese and one chopped shallot. Then add salt and paper. After blending that, you'll add eight cups of spinach. Then bake it at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

The for the blueberry peach crisp, you can go to everydaybeautiful.com to get the recipe sent to you in their magazine!

If you'd like a cocktail to pair with the blueberry peach crisp, pair a blueberry honey French 75.

1oz Gin

1/2 oz pressed lemon juice

1 oz blueberry honey syrup

Shake this up, and pour over ice and top with prosecco.

