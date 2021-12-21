Holiday cocktails at Supperland

Celebrate the season with a nice refreshing cocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking to celebrate Christmas with some holiday drinks, this is for you!

Their Holiday Mule is offered on draft across all our restaurants- so while you can get it at Supperland. It’s also at Haberdish, Crepe Cellar and Growlers Pourhouse.

This drink is their number one seller across all the restaurants.

Supperland has several other holiday drinks on right now that guests can enjoy

There is a speakeasy at Supperland and Colleen Hughes has developed a four-course holiday-themed experience there. The holiday mule is not in the speakeasy experience but it is available at our bar!