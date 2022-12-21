Holiday entertaining ideas

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson shares her picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson joined Charlotte Today to share a few entertaining ideas for your next holiday get together.

Find your favorite holiday Ice Cream Cake at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com or a grocery store near you.

Looking for that perfect appetizer that will have friends and family raving – but requires very little time to make? Check out all the holiday hacks and recipes at FarmRich.com.

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America's favourite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more and Impress your guests this holiday season. Be inspired by our recipes on our website www.stpierrebakery.com

Santa Clausthaler will make your holidays merry and bright. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer, going back more than 40 years and this limited-edition holiday beer features Clausthaler original with cranberry and cinnamon. Serve ice cold, just as it’d be at Santa’s home at the North Pole.

