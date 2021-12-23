Holiday Fun For The Whole Family Across The Carolinas

Holiday "must sees" in and around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are great "must sees" for the whole family this holiday season in and around Charlotte.

From checking out the lights, to ice skating at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, Author Sarah Crosland has some great suggestions.

Looking to stay close to home, Belmont, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens offer some great options.

If you have a little more time and are looking for a quick getaway, Asheville and Old Salem are beautiful this time of year.