Gifts that make you feel good

Plus great ideas for the foodie on your list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her favorite holiday gifts for everyone on your list! Baked by Melissa offers delicious, handmade bite-size cupcakes with beautiful holiday gift boxes, available for nationwide shipping at https://www.bakedbymelissa.com

Sunbeam introduces GoHeat™ Cordless Heating Pad to provide on-the-go, high-level heat therapy.

Ruffino Prosecco reminds us to savor and celebrate the small moments, popping a bottle of Prosecco with friends and family, virtually or safely in person this holiday season!

Tranquility Weighted Blankets start out at just $25 and can be found online and in-store at Target and Walmart.

