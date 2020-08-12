x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Charlotte Today

Gifts that make you feel good

Plus great ideas for the foodie on your list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her favorite holiday gifts for everyone on your list!  Baked by Melissa offers delicious, handmade bite-size cupcakes with beautiful holiday gift boxes, available for nationwide shipping at https://www.bakedbymelissa.com 

Sunbeam introduces GoHeat™ Cordless Heating Pad to provide on-the-go, high-level heat therapy.

Ruffino Prosecco reminds us to savor and celebrate the small moments, popping a bottle of Prosecco with friends and family, virtually or safely in person this holiday season! 

 Tranquility Weighted Blankets start out at just $25 and can be found online and in-store at Target and Walmart.

 https://www.limorloves.com

@limorsuss

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.