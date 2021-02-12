Holiday home safety check list from Michael and Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
If you are having guests over....
- Check filter
- make sure furniture is not blocking registers
- If you/ your guests are concerned about any airborne viruses, look into getting a air scrubber/UV light installed
- dont pour grease down the drain
- be careful of what family members try to put down the disposal!
- keep a waste basket in the bathroom to avoid having non flushable items flushed down the toilet
- address any issues like slow drains before guest arrive
If you are traveling...
- Shut water off when out of town
- make sure furniture is not blocking registers
- batteries in smoke and CO monitors