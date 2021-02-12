x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Holiday home safety check list from Michael and Son

Holiday home safety check list from Michael and Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.    

If you are having guests over....

  • Check filter
  • make sure furniture is not blocking registers
  • If you/ your guests are concerned about any airborne viruses, look into getting a air scrubber/UV light installed
  • dont pour grease down the drain
  • be careful of what family members try to put down the disposal!
  • keep a waste basket in the bathroom to avoid having non flushable items flushed down the toilet
  • address any issues like slow drains before guest arrive

If you are traveling...

  • Shut water off when out of town
  • make sure furniture is not blocking registers
  • batteries in smoke and CO monitors

In Other News

Holiday home safety check list from Michael and Son