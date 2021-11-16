Take the stress out of home buying and selling this holiday season with OpenDoor.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
If you're looking to buy or sell a home this holiday season, Opendoor can help. Jon Enberg with Opendoor says “Opendoor is a one-stop shop; a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.”
Here is the process for sellers
- Request a competitive, cash offer
- No staging or showings
- Close quickly - in as little as two weeks.
- Many sellers are also buyers - Opendoor is a fast, easy and certain solution for eligible homes, unlocking equity for homeowners to purchase their next home.
Here is what Enberg says we can expect this holiday season.
- Opendoor recently released a First-Time Homebuyer report and learned that consumers are putting a lot of time and money into the homebuying process.
- In fact, Opendoor estimates that first-time homebuyers are spending more than $845 million worth of work time just shopping for homes.
- But, Opendoor also found that first- time homebuyers are resilient despite 27% surveyed making more than 10 offers on a home. 71% say they’ll buy and sell when they want in the future, rather than wait for the traditional homebuying season.
- Buyers are completely rethinking long-held perceptions of seasonality in buying, and Opendoor expects this year’s holiday season to see considerable activity.
