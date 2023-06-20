Home Make-over Monday with Interior Designer, Lauren Clement

Paint or Peel and Stick Wallpaper to great DIY options

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday it was all about easy DIY home make-overs to update rooms in your home without breaking the bank.

We were joined by Interior Designer, Lauren Clement.

First: she says consider paint: it's cheap, easy, and transforms a space fast.

Second: consider peel and stick wallpaper

Third: Doing something as simple as clearing the clutter in a room, can update the look and feel of the space.

Fourth: "change the light, change the look" - Clement says "now is a great time to change the bulbs in your house to the new LED Options"

Fifth: add in some greenery to your space

