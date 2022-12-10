Keeping Your Packages Safe From Porch Pirates

Home Technology Solutions shares tips and tech to avoid getting your items stolen

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon Prime members still have one more day of the early access sales! If you're taking advantage of those deals then your packages will be arriving on your porch soon! The excitement of opening that box can quickly turn into disappointment thanks to porch pirates. According to House Grail, 210 million packages were stolen from porches in 2021. Mike Fitton, from Home Technology Solutions, joined Charlotte Today with a few simple tips that will ease your mind and protect your purchases.

As our packages start arriving many times we're not home or may even be sleeping... here are some easy things homeowners can do to protect those packages.

Install a video camera outdoors Install motion detector lights Install a monitor system with sound Install a locked box on your porch.

The best part is all these devices can be managed with an app on your phone or tablet.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.