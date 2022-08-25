Make your home work for you

More tech in the home can reduce your carbon footprint and save you some money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we know home technology is more important than ever now. With more people working from home and even our children learning online our homes now need to suit the needs of everyone who is home. Below are the top three home technology trends of 2022:

Home Efficiency: (This is huge right now, with the soaring temperatures and the price of everything going up!) Everyone is concentrating on making homes more efficient. This helps control rising energy prices and reduces our carbon footprint. Technology in the home enables nearly every energy-consuming device, from HVAC to lighting to plumbing to be controlled and optimized in an automated way. Homes no longer need to waste energy when residents are not there and can focus on energy when they are.



Indoor LED Lighting: Gone are the days of the ho-hum incandescent lighting. High efficient low voltage LED lighting not only provides lighting at a fraction of the energy cost but more importantly opens the door to use lighting in a smarter way. Subtle shifts in temperature and intensity that match the body’s natural circadian rhythm can have a real impact on productivity and overall health.



Outdoor Entertainment: People are now investing and bringing audio and video entertainment outdoors. Outdoor TV and landscape audio systems offer an experience that is on par with and often better than what is inside the home.



