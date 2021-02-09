Hometown Hero, Mikala Steele, wins a 2021 Santa Fe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re so excited to announce the latest winner of our Hyundai Hometown Hero Tour. WCNC has teamed up with Hyundai to give away a brand new vehicle to members of its community. In the past our honorees have included military members, first responders and teachers. With our focus on pet adoptions this month – today we’re adding the hardest working volunteers with the Lancaster S-P-C-A of South Carolina…a woman whose passion and persistence make up the backbone of the entire operation. Meet our latest hometown hero, Mikala Steele.

She has a passion for animals and volunteers at the shelter. Steele says” she is so excited and doesn’t deserve it.” She would like to thank the Charlotte area Hyundai dealers for their generosity and thoughtfulness. Tom Pass form Bob Mayberry Hyundai says “It is important that that Hyundai help the people in their community.” They are happy to come alongside the ordinary heroes who are making a difference in the community. Gave Faria from Keffer Hyundai says “We all need a reason to smile.’ A car is one of the biggest purchases anyone will make besides buying a home. Hyundai has been able to put a lot of smiles on the faces of our military veterans, teacher, first responders and volunteers. Congratulations once again to Mikala Steele winner of a brand new 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe.