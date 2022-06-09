Football Season is back, and that means added traffic in Uptown on Game Day

Attorney Andy Downer, discusses what to do if you're in an accident

Fall is right around the corner, and that means Panther Football is back.

With football comes an increase in traffic Uptown.

On Monday, Andy Downer, an attorney with The Downer Law Firm joined us to talk about what you need to know if you’re ever involved in an accident on the way to the game.

Traffic increases with game day and church traffic, as people jockey to get the perfect parking spot.

If you do see an accident or get in one, call the police first. Next take pictures, get as much info as you can, the more information you get the better it will be.

Downer says, it's always best to play it safe, be sure to give yourself plenty of time, and leave early to avoid traffic tie ups, or other issues.

