Honey Hunters Kick off is Friday

They had an amazing season last year and here with more is Mauro Goose Gozzo. Gozzo spent six years at the major league level during the early nineties and has spent the last two seasons as Team Manager for the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Through launching the team, to building and leading a winning team in 2022.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season, which includes the date of their Exhibition Game that will serve as their Fan Fest. The players are highly experienced professionals, having progressed through professional baseball developmental levels. Last year season was exciting and this year’s season will be just as exciting and memorable. We also have some new additions, we know the fans will like.

The 2023 promotional schedule features various theme nights throughout the entire season, including an Opening Night t-shirt giveaway presented by GSM Services, Christmas in July, Family Weekend, ‘Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays, in addition to weekend fireworks shows and concerts. There are some new rules that will impact the game in a positive way “ says Gozzo. “Come out and see what all the excitement is about” says Gozzo. The Gastonia Honey Hunters’ opening day is Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:35 P.M. For more information about the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2023 schedule, go to https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2023-early-bird-schedule



