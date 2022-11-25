Hope Wear Clothing, spreading positivity and joy

Check out Hope Wear Clothing's holiday line, and other designs that help you spread joy year round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're in search of an extra special gift, that helps inspire, spread joy, and positivity, than you'll love Hope Wear Clothing!

The line developed by Cathy Cardenas and her daughter Hope, is full of designs to help spread positivity. The mother daughter team came up with the idea during the pandemic, and never looked back. On Friday Cathy joined us on Charlotte Today to tell us more about their company and their inspiration behind the designs.

Cardenas says: "with each purchase we like to give back to organizations that spread hope through the world: Fresh Start Women's Foundation, Veterans Matter, and The Hope Mental Health Foundation, are three very special groups to us."

Now you can select from their special holiday designs too! Each has a special message: Merry...Don't Stop Believing...and many others. They also have cool gift ideas for Moms, or anyone in need of a little positivity and love. Cardenas tells us one of their best sellers this season is their Blessed hoodie.

To check out their entire line go to hopewearclothing.com

