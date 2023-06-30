Horse Lovers Day at Leatherman Lane is October 7th

Tickets are only $5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Leatherman Lane website, Horse Lovers Day is an annual event held at Leatherman Lane farm in Concord, NC. Once a year, they open their private facility up to the public, to share our love of horses with the community. They allow those with their own horses to trailer in to participate in their "Ride Jen Ride" benefit trail ride that day. They also have a vendor that brings in horses to offer pony and horse rides to those without horses, so that everyone who wants to ride, can ride!

They have multiple food trucks, numerous horse & health related vendors, as well as lots of great shopping opportunities & fun activities throughout the day. They have an online auction for those that can't attend and an in-person raffle for those that can, so plenty of opportunities to help this great cause and win awesome stuff at the same time (100% of the proceeds goes to the Go Jen Go Foundation to help in their mission to provide critical financial assistance to local individuals and families who are battling breast cancer)!

This years event is October 7th. Find more information online at LeathermanLane.com

