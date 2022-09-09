Horse Lovers Day returns September 17th

The family friendly event is free and raising money for Breast Cancer research

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday we were joined by some very special guests on Charlotte Today - to announce the return of Horse Lovers Day.

The folks at Leatherman Lane Farm, making the event a Breast Cancer awareness and fundraising event, benefitting the Go Jen Go foundation of Charlotte. They also have an online auction, and will have raffles at the event.

Organizers tell us: Leatherman Lane hosted its final Horse Lovers Day event back in 2015. Having outgrown their small farm (with over 2500 people in attendance at this 1-day event) they shut "HLD" down for safety reasons, promising to bring it back when we expanded our facility "someday".

Last year, Leatherman Lane hosted its first breast cancer awareness event and partnered with HerScan to offer onsite breast ultrasounds.

The day will start at 8am with a FREE restorative yoga session by Yeiki Wellness (bring your own mat).

Grab a cup of coffee from Ruff Roast Coffee afterward and start exploring the vendor arena, with over 20 horse & health related vendors set up.

Organizers say they'll have food trucks all day, so plan to try the great food from Taste Budz gourmet burgers, Taco Love & More Sonoran tacos & burritos, J J Lange's Beatz & Eatz smoked BBQ, signature sandwiches & wings, & Fat Guy & A Pie of New York pizza, and more.

The festivities go until 5, so you'll want to plan on lunch and dinner with us for sure!

Registration for our "Ride Jen Ride" trail ride is open for those that have their own horses and want to trailer in (space is limited).

Get your FREE tickets at Eventbrite (to help them get an accurate head count of people attending), RSVP to the Facebook Event, mark your calendars for September 17th and be sure to invite your friends and neighbors. horseloversday.eventbrite.com

You can also find more information at leathermanlane.com

