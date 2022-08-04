The last adventure of the week is at Hot Glass Alley

Mia's week of stay-cation adventures comes to an end

All week long is "Mia's week of extreme stay-cation adventures" where you can get a look at some great things to do right here in our area.

Today's adventure is making an ornament at Hot Glass Alley! Located in the NoDa District of Charlotte, NC, Hot Glass Alley is the only Hot Shop in the area that is bringing the mysterious art of glass to the public.

You will get hands on instruction and be able to take your piece home with you.