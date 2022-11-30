Hot Holiday Gift Trends 2022

Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor - David shares what he found

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor - David Gregg partnered with leading companies to track trends in holiday gifting. We are taking a look at the holiday gift trends for 2022!

First up is the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. This is a great gift for the tech lover in your life. You can get this for $1,249.99 at Samsung.com.



Next up is the Dremel 8240 Tool Kit, perfect for your loved one to add to their took kit. You can get this for $99.99 online Dremel.com



Lastly, the gamer in your life will love to get the Sonic Frontiers game! This is just $59.99. frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com

For more information and more holiday gift tips, go online to CPNewsgroup.com

