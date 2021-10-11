The hottest holiday gifts you need to grab quick

These products won't last long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't wait until Black Friday to pick up these hot holiday gifts. Why? Because they'll be gone! Hade E. Robinson Junior shows us the hottest gifts of the season.

First for the beauty lover, it's a beauty fridge. The mini refrigerator will keep all of your pricey skincare products fresh.

Next, you know and love Dyson vacuum cleaner products. Now, Dyson's hot ticket is the hair dryer and corrale hair straightener. Robinson says they're a little on the pricey side, but worth it.

For people who like to feel relaxed, pick up the Hypervolt 2 handheld personal massage device. It was popular last year and is sure to be this year as well.

Next, you can't go wrong with the Ugg slipper. Get them while they last.

And of course a holiday favorite is the Nest Holiday Candle. It's available in birchwood and holiday scents.