CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can a person prepare their home and family for a storm? Sean Gist from ERX Restoration Services shares more.

First, it is important to be prepared. Know where emergency shut offs are (water, gas, power), have a Storm Emergency Kit and know what should be in it, and have an evacuation plan for the family.

Next it's important to be aware of potential impact to your home. Be cautious of trees(trimming those limbs, dead parts removed to eliminate future damage to the home); wind damage can cause loose shingles and siding to fly off as well.

It is also important to make sure things are grounded in your home in case of lighting. Lighting can lead to fires and electrical shortages.

For more information, visit their website erx247.com.

