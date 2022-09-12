How Seasonal Changes Shift Your Metabolism

Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Health Coach and Nutritionist explains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Look outside and you’ll notice, shorter days are here. But did you know, daylight savings may have a major impact on your metabolism? Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Health Coach and Nutritionist, joined Charlotte Today to explain.

Your circadian rhythm is like your biological clock and controls every process in the body. What that means for you is you can optimize it for better sleep, digestion and mood.

The biggest regulator of our CR is sunlight and we are getting less this time of year. Disrupted CR increases risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes, sarcopenia, anxiety and more

What can we do to sync our circadian rhythm in this season?

morning sunlight - ideally before 10am

delay coffee until after breakfast - don’t want to dilute your cortisol awakening response

work with your body in a rhythm - eat at similar times each day

opt for an earlier dinner - metabolism is strongest during daylight hours

