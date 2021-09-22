How stress affects your ability to lose weight

PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition has a natural way to help

It's no surprise that stress can affect our ability to lose weight. PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition says there's a natural and holistic way to feel better.

Ashley Lucas, PH.D, RD says you can put all the best, healthy food in your system, but if you are really stressed out, the body is not going to respond in the way that you want it to.. to lose weight or maintain weight. That's because stress impacts our hormones.

Stress triggers include relationships, kids, jobs, the stress over covid and all the uncertainties.

PHD Weight Loss & Nutrition will create a specific meal plan for you. They provide 85% of the food at no additional cost. They also provide weekly one-on-one coaching to help you release your stress triggers.