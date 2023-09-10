How the Worker Shortage in Healthcare Could Impact Your Health, sponsored by the American Academy of Physician Associates

Nearly One-Third of Adults in North Carolina Rate the U.S. Healthcare System Poorly

A recent Harris Poll found that nearly one-third of adults in North Carolina rate the U.S. healthcare system poorly, with an overwhelming majority (74%) expressing concerns that healthcare workforce shortages will affect their families any many (66%) citing affordability as a major obstacle to healthcare access.

However, there is good news. Physician Associates, or PAs, can help. The survey revealed that over 90% of those surveyed agreed that PAs are trusted health providers, provide safe and effective healthcare and make it easier to get healthcare appointments.

