How to avoid burnout at work

Betsy Kaufmann shares why burnout is happening and some of the repercussions

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Betsy Kauffman, CEO of Cross Impact Coaching joined Charlotte Today to talk about a topic many people can likely relate to from their life at one point or another; job burn-out.

We focus on solving the big problems impeding your company from achieving agility, collaboration, alignment, and innovation. The stuff which causes us to take an intentional focus to work “ON” our company instead of always in it. The stuff we know will cause us to lose customers, market share, and great employees if we don’t implement proactive change.

The most common causes of burnout at work are work overload, pressure, lack of feedback and support from managers and more. Burnout can happen when highly engaged employees experience low well-being due to unmanaged personal and/or workplace stressors.

There are phases when it comes to your job. There is the honeymoon phase. Like a honeymoon phase in a marriage, this stage comes with energy and optimism.

Then the onset of stress phase. Eventually, the honeymoon phase dwindles, and you begin to experience stress. Then comes the chronic stress phase, the burnout phase and the habitual burnout phase.

Seek guidance from trusted peers, mentors, or your own manager if you're having a hard time adjusting to the demands of the role. The main idea is to not let the initial stress turn into the chronic stress of burnout — and to speak up and ask for what you need before it gets to this point.

You can reach out to Betsy online at CrossImpactCoaching.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.