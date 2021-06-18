How to become healthier in 90 days

Adapt new habits for a healthier lifestyle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic led us all to a more sedentary lifestyle. We’ve all picked up some unhealthy habits that we are still carrying around.

Dr. Karla Robinson and Dr. Rob Robinson are the urban housecall doctors. They offer these suggestions to adapt a more healthier life. The first tip is to use a smaller plate. We have been told to clean our plates.. so the larger the plate, the more we will eat. A smaller plate will be much healthier. Another tip is to hold a weight while you’re doing everyday tasks.

This will give you more resistance and strength. Use hand or wrist weights when you’re shaving or blow drying your hair. Next, make a playlist of your favorite songs when you work out. Music can motivate you. Let the music be your timer, and stop watching the clock.

Their last time is to sleep in a cool room.

Keep it at 66 degrees. The cold can help you burn off fat while you sleep.