How to connect with long-distance grandkids

There are plenty of activities seniors can do to connect with the young ones in their lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

For some seniors, it may be hard to see their grandkids regularly. So here are some ways for seniors to connect with their long distance grandkids according to Kingston healthcare.

Idea number one...Engage in some long-distance doodling! All you need is an Internet connection, an email account, a webcam on your computer and an online doodling app.

Idea number two is to Read the same books! By reading books your older grandkids' are interested in, you'll find a unique way to feel attached to them.

Next you could Capture memories in a sketchbook. Instead of gathering memories in a journal, talk with one another about your memories together and draw them out.