How to connect with long-distance grandkids

For some seniors, it may be hard to see their grandkids regularly. So here are some ways for seniors to connect with their long distance grandkids according to Kingston healthcare.
Idea number one...Engage in some long-distance doodling! All you need is an Internet connection, an email account, a webcam on your computer and an online doodling app.
Idea number two is to Read the same books! By reading books your older grandkids' are interested in, you'll find a unique way to feel attached to them.
Next you could Capture memories in a sketchbook. Instead of gathering memories in a journal, talk with one another about your memories together and draw them out.
Lastly, Star in your own fairy tale, or read one. Anyone can read a fairy tale to a grandchild but when you create your own and use yourselves as the characters it makes it extra special.