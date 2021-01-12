How to drink healthy over the holidays

The holidays are upon us and with the holidays come more celebrations and parties. And with that, for a lot of us, more alcohol. Dr. Ashley Lucas with PHD Weight Loss and Nutrition says if you want to drop weight it's best to let alcohol go. One shot stops fat burn for about 4 to 8 hours and 2 drinks stops it exponentially. The liver gets pre-occupied with the alcohol. The liver can't multi-task. The liver is also in charge of burning fat. So when it's burning through the alcohol, which it always does first, it can't burn the fat.