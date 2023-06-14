Shane Smith Law can help you get what you deserve

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down how to get compensation for missed wages due to a car wreck.

The most important thing is to make sure you have a doctor's note. This is essential because you cannot prove your missed wages without this documentation. That way you can get compensation for the days that you have to miss, as you could have used those days for a vacation.

This type of claim is one of the more complicated when it comes to a car accident, so it is important to get representation in order to get everything you deserve.

Let their trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.