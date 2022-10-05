How to handle wrongful death claims

Andy Downer answers your questions in today's Legal Lowdown

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

A wrongful death claim can come from someone is negligent which leads to your death. A lot of these cases come from car accidents, but they can also come from negligence in the workplace.

The first thing you need to do is get an attorney involved to get everything in order. You need to make sure everything is in order right away because this claim can help with a lot of costs involved like medical expenses and funeral costs.