How to help your loved ones living with dementia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are over 50 million people living with dementia. Caregivers have a tremendous responsibility and work tirelessly. But are they overlooking the capability of their loved one to contribute to their care?

We often think of people with dementia, especially those with Alzheimer’s, as mostly dependent on others and incapable.

The conventional wisdom is that we stereotype them. Many of us are taught to enter their reality and if today is Tuesday and they say Wednesday, we go along with it. And certainly in advance stages of the disease, this is appropriate.

With forethought and patience, caregivers can identify tasks that their loved one can do. Maximizing the capability of a loved one with dementia benefits everyone. And it keeps advancement of dementia at bay.

Areas that caregivers should concentrate: