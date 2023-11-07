How to take your makeup from your day look to summer evening glam in just a few easy steps!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s summertime and that means many more opportunities to meet your girlfriends after work for a fabulous evening out! BUT FIRST, you’ll want to use these super easy tips from Stanley Owings on how to up your game with your makeup for your evening out!
1 — Refresh your complexion
After wearing your makeup all day in the summer, you’re sure to have a shine (not glow) to the skin as well as some imperfections. Use your setting powder to remove shine and freshen the complexion. Also use a highlighter under the eyes to refresh and brighten that area. This will not only give you a fresh look, but it will help you look more rested.
2 — One step smokey eyes
“Turn up the volume” with your day eye makeup look by just using a dark tone kohl eyeliner pencil and blending it with your fingertip. You won’t believe how easy this is and how great it looks — you’ll be “smokin’” hot!
3 — Pop of color on your cheeks
With the heat and humidity during the summer months, your cheek color can disappear throughout the day. Adding a touch of a warm, peachy cheek color will lift the complexion, freshen the face and offer a beautiful evening glow to the skin.
4 — Lean out and lift the face with a contour powder
If you want to WOW your girlfriends, definitely do this — just add a bit a contour powder under the cheek bones and along the jawline to sculpt and lift the face. You’ll look so great your girlfriends will be asking if you’ve been on vacation.
5 — Gloss those lips
Since your eyes are smokey and sultry, you’ll want to keep your lip color nude and glossy! Just pop your favorite gloss on. No lipstick, no liner. Just simply add gloss. That’s it!