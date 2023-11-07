How to take your makeup from your day look to summer evening glam in just a few easy steps!

Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetics shares his tips

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s summertime and that means many more opportunities to meet your girlfriends after work for a fabulous evening out! BUT FIRST, you’ll want to use these super easy tips from Stanley Owings on how to up your game with your makeup for your evening out!

1 — Refresh your complexion

After wearing your makeup all day in the summer, you’re sure to have a shine (not glow) to the skin as well as some imperfections. Use your setting powder to remove shine and freshen the complexion. Also use a highlighter under the eyes to refresh and brighten that area. This will not only give you a fresh look, but it will help you look more rested.

2 — One step smokey eyes

“Turn up the volume” with your day eye makeup look by just using a dark tone kohl eyeliner pencil and blending it with your fingertip. You won’t believe how easy this is and how great it looks — you’ll be “smokin’” hot!

3 — Pop of color on your cheeks

With the heat and humidity during the summer months, your cheek color can disappear throughout the day. Adding a touch of a warm, peachy cheek color will lift the complexion, freshen the face and offer a beautiful evening glow to the skin.

4 — Lean out and lift the face with a contour powder

If you want to WOW your girlfriends, definitely do this — just add a bit a contour powder under the cheek bones and along the jawline to sculpt and lift the face. You’ll look so great your girlfriends will be asking if you’ve been on vacation.

5 — Gloss those lips