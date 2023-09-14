How to thrive at every stage of life, sponsored by Setria, Olay Body

Great products for heathy aging month

Growing old is not for the faint of heart! National Healthy Aging Month, this September, is the perfect opportunity remind people to rethink their health goals. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine,’ joined Charlotte Today to encourage adults aged 45 years-plus and inspire them to improve their physical, mental, social, and financial well-being.

NATIONAL AGING MONTH CHECKLIST:

THE GREAT PROTECTOR: Why glutathione is essential for cell health & promoting a healthy immune system

SKIN HEALTH: The importance of managing diet & skincare

PERSONAL CONFIDENCE: The “Secret” ingredient to take on any challenge

ELEVATE EXERCISE: Walk, jog, bike or run get active

For more information about everything covered, visit tipsontv.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what's trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you'll find it all on this show.

