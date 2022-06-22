Get dinner ready with produce from Howard Family Farm

Mia's Big Adventures takes us to Howard Family Farm using the Visit NC Farms App

Hoard Family Farm is a family owned that says they would love to grow your food! They grow a large variety of produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, a variety of fruits, and so much more!

There are a lot of exciting things to be done at the farm all year long. The strawberry picking season is a great time to come out and have the experience of picking your own food.

There are also times of the year you can visit to see some beautiful flowers, like tulips and sunflowers!

Plus, in the fall visit Howard Family Farm to get a pumpkin for the fall season.

Find everything you need to know online at howardfamilyfarms.com.

You can catch Mia’s Big Adventures all summer long. Every spot you see Mia explore can be found using the Visit NC Farms app! Filter your search results based on your location and interests, and you can find the perfect spot for you and your family.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

