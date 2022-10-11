Adult and youth programs at the Humane Society of Charlotte

The Humane Society of Charlotte has a lot coming up for people to participate in

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is all settled into their new location and are ready for some great youth and adult programs this season! HSC's educational programs for youth and adults

Their Reading Buddies program is offered Monday through Friday from 11am-12pm and 4pm-5pm.Children or adults are welcome to come and read to the animals. It is beneficial to both the animals and the humans!

Pastel is available for adoption! He is a 3 year old domestic shorthair breed and is about 11 pounds. He is a relaxed and sweet cat ready for his forever home.

Home for the Pawlidays is coming up as well. It is BYOB where you can learn more about the Humane Society, participate in some crafts and meet other people.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is always looking for volunteers and donations. To learn more go to humanecharlotte.org.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.