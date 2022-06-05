Humane Society of Charlotte is moving into their new building soon

Their Pet Palooza event is also around the corner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Humane Society of Charlotte is moving into their new facility on May 19th! They will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on that day to welcome the public into their new space. They will have shelter tours and media interview available that day.

Before that is Pet Palooza Fundraising walk and community festival! This is the first time this event will be in person in over two years. The event kicks off at 11am on May 14th. You can do a team walk, a solo walk or simply donate to the cause.