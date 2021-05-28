Deserving teacher wins a new car from Charlotte area Hyundai dealers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area Hyundai dealers have done it again. They've given away a brand new Santa Fe, this time to a deserving teacher. Nikki Warren is a teacher at St. Gabriel Catholic School. This week, Jim Keffer, with the Charlotte area Hyundai dealers, surprised Warren with the keys to a brand new car. Warren was nominated for the hometown hero award by a parent at the school, who says Warren leads the children by example.
Mr. Keffer said, "You're one of those people that we've been looking for to shine a light, because you've been shining your light really bright".
Warren says she is blown away by the honor.
