Meet the newest Hyundai Hometown Hero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hattie McNealy is founder of Care to Share and the newest recipient of a new car from Hyundai!

Care to Share is a 501(c)(3) organization, offering food, clothing, hygiene products, and health referrals to those who need it. Its food line runs through the parking lot at Greater Bethel AME Church on The Plaza in Charlotte.

"She serves more than 4,000 people a month, not because of any desire to be in the media, to be recognized or even get compensated," Raphael Sebastian, board member of Care to Share, said.

Hattie was nominated to be the Hyundai Hometown Hero by Sebastian. He said she has been without a vehicle for about a year since hers broke down. McNealy has continued to serve though, hitching rides with friends or taking ride-hailing services to her pantry several days a week.

On one of their food distribution days, WCNC Charlotte and the Charlotte Area Hyundai dealers showed up with a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe for her.

